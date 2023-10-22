CM orders expediting work on Pindi Ring Road project

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi (C) while visiting an under-construction facility on October 21, 2023, in this still. — X/@MohsinnaqviC42

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Rawalpindi Ring Road project late at Friday night.

CM issued necessary directions to Commissioner Rawalpindi and FWO officials for an early completion of the project. CM inspected the site of Khasala Khurd Adiala Interchange and reviewed progress being made on the project. He ordered to speed up the work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and directed to deploy additional workforce for this purpose.

CM while directing Nespak to provide drawing work relating to the project at the earliest, stated that earthwork is slow and should be accelerated along with increasing the number of dumpers. He directed Commissioner Rawalpindi to visit the project regularly and submit a report in this regard.

CM remarked that he would himself monitor the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. He also visited the Camp Office of FWO. Col Nadeem of FWO gave a briefing about the working of earthwork and apprised the CM about other matters relating to the project.

CM was informed during the briefing that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project is 38.3 km long and will consist of six lanes. Provincial Minister Dr Jamal Nasir, Commissioner, RPO, CPO, Deputy Commissioner and FWO Officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the first commercial nursery of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Gulberg on Saturday.

CM visited the nursery and witnessed flowers and plants placed in the nursery. He also inspected the flower shop and directed to improve the quality of bouquets.

CM apprised that the Parks and Horticulture Authority will establish more flower shops in the provincial capital and these shops on the pattern of Lahore will also be established in Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other cities.

DG PHA gave a briefing about various kinds of plants and flowers in the nursery and apprised that citizens can buy plants, flowers and bouquets from the commercial nursery at cheap rates. Free delivery service of plants, flowers and bouquets at homes will also be provided. More than 400 kinds of plants and flowers will be available at the nursery.

Local and foreign plants will be provided at the nursery. PHA will also provide landscape designing and planning services. Secretary Housing, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, DGPR, DIG Operations, Deputy Commissioner and DG PHA were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Women Chamber of Commerce headed by Doctor Shehla Javed Akram met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. Dr Shehla Javed Akram apprised about the performance of Women Chamber of Commerce and other matters.

CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the delegation members stated that we are launching a One Window Operation to create ease in doing business in Punjab. Many NOCs will be provided under a single roof through One Window Operation. He assured that the problems relating to the Women Chamber of Commerce will be resolved on a preferential basis.

CM underscored that an effective role of women in the practical field is inevitable for a durable progress of the country. More than half of the population of Pakistan consists of women. A society cannot move forward without the progress of women. He lauded that the women linked with industry and trade are standing shoulder to shoulder with men in strengthening the economy.

The Women Chamber of Commerce delegation comprised Sehar Malik, Qaisra Sheikh, Saima Iqbal, Ayesha Khurram, Shazia Tufail, Ayesha Nasir, Falahat Imran, Farah Jahangir, Shazia Sulaiman, Saba Mubarak, Tahira Naseem, Sara Mudassar, Rukhsana Zafar and others.

Provincial Minister for Industries & Agriculture SM Tanveer, Secretary Industries and MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation were also present on the occasion.