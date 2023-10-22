Ghani says he stands vindicated after Haleem withdraws allegations against him

Karachi Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Saeed Ghani while speaking with the people in Karachi in this picture released on October 16, 2023. — Facebook/Saeed Ghani

Karachi Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Saeed Ghani, who served as the labour minister in the last elected Sindh government, has said that his stance has been vindicated that the allegations levelled against him by former leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh were utterly false and fabricated as the latter withdrew those allegations in a court.

Ghani said this in a video message issued on Saturday after the former Sindh Assembly opposition leader withdrew his allegations against him in a South district and sessions court.

Sheikh, who belongs to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had alleged while speaking at a press conference some three years back that Ghani was involved in land grabbing, drug dealing and other unlawful activities in the city.

After those allegations, Ghani lodged civil and criminal defamation cases against the former opposition leader.

A statement issued by a spokesman for Ghani said the judge hearing the case on Saturday advised both parties to reconcile with each other.

Ghani said the honourable judge had earlier also suggested to both parties to mutually resolve their dispute as he had come up with the clear stance that the former opposition leader should first withdraw his allegations.

Ghani said that on Saturday, Sheikh appeared before the judge and withdrew his allegations.

The PPP leader said that afterward, he undertook his moral duty of withdrawing the cases he had filed against the PTI leader. “By the grace of Allah, I once again stood vindicated as those who levelled allegations against me admitted that they were wrong accusations,” he said.