Federal govt eyes $10bn IT export target

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to achieve $10 billion Information Technology (IT) export target. According to sources, the federal cabinet has approved the 19-member Board of Governors of the Special Technology Zone Authority through circulation summary. The prime minister will be the head of the Board of Governors while 8 experts from the private sector have been approved for appointment as board members.

The Director General Strategic Plans Division and the four provincial chief secretaries have also been appointed as board members. Secretary Cabinet Division, IT, Treasury, Science and Technology, Food and FBR chairman have also been appointed as members.

A three-member committee headed by Ahad Cheema, Adviser to the Caretaker Prime Minister on Establishment, selected the members.

DG Nescom, Chairman Pakistan IT Industry Association and Ali Kamran have also been nominated as members.