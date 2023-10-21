Senate session requisitioned on Israel’s aggression

An undated image of the Senate of Pakistan hall. — Senate Facebook

ISLAMABAD: A requisition has been submitted for the Senate session, bearing the signatures of members from the Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf, National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and JUIF, with the purpose of addressing the Israeli actions and the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinians.

The requisition also includes the signatures of Senator Ali Zafar from the Tehreek Insaaf and Senator Taj Haider from the PPP.The requisition, submitted with the endorsement of the PPP’s Senator Taj Haider, calls for an immediate Senate session to discuss the Palestinian issue.

It emphasises the need for a comprehensive debate on Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians, the apparent violations of the Geneva Convention and UN Resolution on Palestine, and the particularly brutal Israeli airstrikes on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, which resulted in the tragic deaths of numerous innocent individuals, patients, and hospital staff. The requisition also seeks to assess the Pakistani government’s efforts and stance in response to these events.

The requisition for the Senate Session formally requests the chairman to convene the Senate, invoking Article 54 Clause 3 and Article 61 of the Constitution.

It’s worth noting that the PPP has made three previous attempts to requisition a Senate session, with the first two being rejected by the Senate secretariat due to discrepancies in the signatures and the withdrawal of support from a few senators.