Nowshera body reviews prices for commodities

NOWSHERA: New prices were fixed for various commodities during the district price review committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal here on Friday.
The meeting made decisions regarding punitive actions against shopkeepers who charge prices higher than the government-fixed rates and declared that the provincial government was committed to ensuring the availability of affordable consumer goods to the public.
The meeting was attended by District Food Controller Shabir Ahmed Khan, ADC Quratul Ain (Revenue), Assistant Commissioner Tanveer Ahmed, police officials and representatives of the traders’ association.
During the session, new price lists were issued, aimed at guaranteeing the provision of consumer goods at government-approved rates.The officials said that in order to bring relief to the public, district administration would enforce the prices.
Moreover, a complaint cell has been established at the district level to address grievances. Citizens can register their complaints against shopkeepers overcharging the public. The official said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that consumers are not overcharged and they can access commodities at the government-approved rates.
