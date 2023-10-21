IPH becomes UHS constituent body

Dr Zarfishan Tahir. Facebook

LAHORE:Institute of Public Health (IPH) has got the honour of becoming a constituent body of University of Health Sciences (UHS).

According to a handout, in this context, the curricula of the teaching courses in the institute will be revised, especially the postgraduate course Master's in Public Health (MPH) will be adapted according to the modern requirements and introduced with the latest version.

These views were expressed by the Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir while presiding over a meeting of heads of all the departments of the institution. In the meeting, the strategy and procedure for revising the curricula of the teaching courses of IPH was reviewed in the context of the institute becoming a constituent body of the University of Health Sciences.

Dr Zarfishan Tahir also gave necessary instructions to the participants of the meeting. She said that from next week, the heads of all the departments would give their presentation, based on which the teaching courses would be revised and presented to the University of Health Sciences. She asked all the heads of the departments to give their inputs in preparation of revised curricula of the courses in the light of their long experience as a specialist so that teaching courses related to public health could be transformed according to modern requirements so that IPH could produce the best public health experts.

Workshop on kidney transplant

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram participated as a special guest in the workshop on kidney transplant organised at Sheikh Zayed Hospital here.

Chairman of the hospital Prof Dr Waqar along with students also participated in the workshop. Prof Dr Javed Akram said that innovation in the diagnosis of kidney disease should be adopted in Pakistan. The field of nephrology is very important in the medical field. Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine will soon organise a function to recognise the services of eminent nephrologists, he added.

Prof Dr Javed Akram said that a dialysis department was established in Jinnah Hospital Lahore during his tenure and there was a dire need for innovative research in the field of nephrology. Pakistan is witnessing an alarming increase in the rate of kidney disease. He added better treatment facilities were being provided to patients in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

UHS issues exams calendar

The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Friday, issued the annual calendar for MBBS and BDS professional examinations 2023.

According to the notification, the MBBS first professional annual examinations will commence from January 12, 2024, second professional from December 27, third professional from December 29, fourth professional from January 23, 2024, and MBBS final professional annual examinations from February 2, 2024.

Similarly, BDS first professional annual examinations will start from January 5, 2024, second professional from January 23, 2024, third professional from February 20, 2024, and BDS final professional annual examinations will start from February 29, 2024.