Governor, naval chief discuss country’s defence. The News/File

LAHORE:Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here Friday at Governor’s House. In the meeting, professional affairs of Pakistan Navy and issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

Governor congratulated Admiral Naveed Ashraf on assuming the command of Pakistan Navy and expressed his best wishes. He said that Pakistan Navy occupies a prominent position in the world due to its professionalism. He said that Pakistan Navy is playing a significant role in the protection of maritime boundaries as well as in preventing smuggling. The role of Pakistan Navy in defending the water borders of the country is unforgettable. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf thanked governor for his hospitality. He said that Pakistan's defence is in strong hands and Pakistan Navy is like a strong rock to protect the country. He said that by working on the blue economy in Pakistan, foreign exchange can be earned, which will improve the economy of the country.

Meanwhile, Governor Balighur Rehman attended a seminar on the role of different governments in national consolidation and foreign policy at Government Graduate APWA College for Women as Chief Guest. Secretary Higher Education Sajid Zafar Dal, DPI Colleges Syed Ansar Azhar, Director Colleges Lahore Division Muhammad Zahid Mian and Principal APWA College Prof Dr Naima Khurshid and education expert Muzamil Mahmood Butt and others were present in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, governor said that the situation in Palestine is painful. He said that bombs are being dropped on innocent children, women, and civilians in Palestine, adding he said that the weapons of the so-called developed countries of the world are being used. He said that the sad thing is that the countries that advocate human rights are vetoing the ceasefire resolution. He said whole humanity is like a body, if one part of the body suffers, the rest of the human beings should also feel it. He said that our religion has ordered to take care of humans as well as animals, birds and the environment. He said that eternal success lies in truth. He stressed that understanding other's viewpoints with tolerance is very important. He said that disinformation is spread on social media and people accept it without verifying. He added that it is forbidden in our religion to believe a rumour and spread it further.

Balighur Rahman said that education is very important to take the country forward. We increased the budget of higher education from Rs34 billion to Rs120 billion, which yielded positive results. Unfortunately, after 2018, the funding of higher education was reduced to Rs60 billion.