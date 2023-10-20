Maid murder case: ATC extends judicial remand of key suspects for 13 days

SUKKUR: Anti-Terrorism Court Khairpur on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Syed Asad Shah, his wife Hina Shah and their facilitator Imtiaz Mirani - key suspects in domestic help murder case -for 13 more days.
The CTD Police had brought the accused Asad Shah, Syed Fayyaz Shah and Imtiaz Meerani from central Jail Khairpur while Hina Shah was brought from Woman Shelter House at the ATC Court Khairpur.
CTD Police requested 14 days physical remand of the accused but the court sent them on judicial remand for 13 days. However, the court handed over Syed Fayyaz Shah to CTD police for four days’ physical remand in a case of instigating his followers against the state.
