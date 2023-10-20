EU awards rights prize to Mahsa Amini

A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in her support in front of the Iranian embassy in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 23, 2022, following the death of Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police in Tehran. AFP

STRASBOURG, France: The European Union on Thursday awarded its top rights honour, the Sakharov Prize, to Mahsa Amini, the Iranian Kurdish woman who died in Iranian custody a year ago, and the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement her death triggered.

“The brutal murder of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini marked a turning point. It has triggered a women-led movement that is making history,” European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola said, using Amini´s Kurdish first name as she announced the award.

Metsola said the movement´s three-word slogan was “a rallying cry for all those standing up for equality, for dignity, and for freedom in Iran”. The EU prize announcement comes two weeks after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to an imprisoned Iranian rights campaigner, Narges Mohammadi.

Amini died age 22 on September 16, 2022, while being held by Iran´s religious police for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic´s strict dress code for women. Her family and supporters say she was killed. Iranian authorities claim she died in custody from a previously undisclosed medical condition.

Her death triggered mass protests in Iran. It also generated a global movement known as “Woman, Life, Freedom”, calling for the end of Iran´s imposition of a headscarf on all women and an end to the Muslim cleric-led government in Tehran.

Iranian security forces have cracked down on the protests domestically, killing hundreds, and have executed dozens for allegedly participating in what officials have called “riots”.

This week, they jailed Amini´s lawyer, Saleh Nikbakht, for one year for “propaganda” after he spoke to media about her case. Many Iranian women continue to defy the government´s clothing edict by taking off their headscarves in public.