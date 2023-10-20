Dry, partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern parts during night and morning hours. However, rain wind-thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in south Balochistan.
Rainfall was recorded at Lasbela, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Dalbandin, Skardu and Gilgit. Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -02°C, while in Lahore, it was 15.7°C and maximum was 29°C.
Two people can be seen running. — Pixabay/FileLAHORE: SSP Admin Atif Nazir on Thursday conducted a detailed review...
A book launching ceremony on October 19, 2023, can be seen taking place in this picture with the authors of the book...
This picture shows moments after the MoU signing ceremony at the Central Police Office between the Punjab Police and...
The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences building can be seen in this picture released on August 15, 2021. —...
A picture taken from Sderot shows smoke plumes rising above buildings during an Israeli strike on the northern Gaza...
A representational image showing a hand and people in the background. — Pixabay/FileLAHORE: Around 35,870 women were...