Dry, partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern parts during night and morning hours. However, rain wind-thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in south Balochistan.

Rainfall was recorded at Lasbela, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Dalbandin, Skardu and Gilgit. Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -02°C, while in Lahore, it was 15.7°C and maximum was 29°C.