Stakeholders urged to harmonise differences post-18th Constitutional Amendment

A person can be seen casting a vote in Pakistan. — AFP/File

Islamabad: Harmonising post-18th amendment scenario among federating units and all constitutional stakeholders, which is marred with differences creating numerous governance challenges, in tandem with ensuring timely elections for democratic continuity, remains indispensable for reconciling and preserving the spirit of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan for a stable and prosperous future of the country.

This was the crux of the thoughts expressed by veteran statesmen, jurists, and constitutional experts during the inaugural session of the two-day conference on “The Constitution of Pakistan: Lessons for Next 50 Years” co-organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad, and Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Rawalpindi.

The conference was addressed, among others, by Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court, IPS chairman Khalid Rahman, senior lawyers Muhammad Akram Shaikh and Hamid Khan, vice chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council Haroon-ur-Rashid, legal expert Ahmer Bilal Soofi, secretary, Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan, Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer, Federal Shariat Court, Dr Tamara Sonn, Georgetown University, Washington DC, senior lawyer Barrister Zafarullah Khan, former ambassador and IPS vice-chairman Syed Abrar Hussain.

“Pakistan's constitution is one of the best,” said Justice Jawad Hassan in his speech as the chief guest of the inaugural session. He noted that the strength of the constitution is rooted in the will and empowerment of people as enshrined in various articles.

"As a guardian of justice and democracy, the 1973 Constitution continues to evolve and adapt to the needs of the nation, and through the role of the judiciary, ensures its people remain empowered and protected," he said. Khalid Rahman talked about the empowerment of people as a prerequisite to governance. He said that the struggle for empowerment should be against elites and for that education and political awareness must be embedded in national life.

Ahmer Bilal, in his keynote speech, maintained that Pakistan’s constitution serves as a finely balanced institution that united four provincial units and all other diverse groups and regions of the country. This consensus, followed by voluntary following, is an achievement.

He, however, said new challenges emerged after the 18th amendment, emphasizing the need for a more comprehensive and dedicated approach to its enforcement. "To address this issue and ensure the continued integrity of the constitution, he stressed that concerted efforts are required to make the 18th amendment work effectively."

Senior statesmen, and constitutional and legal experts addressing different sessions emphasized that providing protection and benefit of fundamental rights through state policies and rules are guarantees for national integration.

They however said there was a need to make procedural rules to ensure the protection that the law provides as well as the social inclusion in national integration and the consideration of the societal implications of decisions in light of fundamental rights and principles of policies.