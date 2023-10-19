LHC adjourns Buzdar’s harassment case till 25th

MULTAN: The Multan Bench of Lahore High Court adjourned the hearing of the anti-corruption petition filed by former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar till October 25th.
Earlier, Usman Khan Buzdar filed a petition through his counsel Mian Ali Ishfaq stating that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab is harassing the petitioner.
The counsel argued that notices 23/23, 118/23, 224/23, and 225/23 issued against the petitioner are illegal. The petitioner prayed to the court to stop ACE from taking action till the decision of the petition. The petitioner made parties to the regional director ACE and deputy director anti-corruption investigation in Dera Ghazi Khan. At that time, the anti-corruption department submitted a response that case number 5/22 was filed against Osman Buzdar on June 18, 2022.
Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Chairman Mirza Saleem Baig while speaking in a public event on August...
Lahore High Court building can be seen. — AFP/FileLAHORE: Lahore High Court has issued notice to the respondents...
PMLN leader Captain Muhammad Safdar during a visit to a shrine on May 19, 2023. — Facebook/Capt Muhammad Safdar...
A worker can be seen working on an electricity pole. — AFP/FileMARDAN: Federal Secretary for Power, Rashid Mahmood...
Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq while delivering a speech during a workers convention held at the...
Former Foreign Minister Shah and PTI VC Mahmood Qureshi speaking during a press conference in Islamabad. —...