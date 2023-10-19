LHC adjourns Buzdar’s harassment case till 25th

Former Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. — APP/File

MULTAN: The Multan Bench of Lahore High Court adjourned the hearing of the anti-corruption petition filed by former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar till October 25th.

Earlier, Usman Khan Buzdar filed a petition through his counsel Mian Ali Ishfaq stating that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab is harassing the petitioner.

The counsel argued that notices 23/23, 118/23, 224/23, and 225/23 issued against the petitioner are illegal. The petitioner prayed to the court to stop ACE from taking action till the decision of the petition. The petitioner made parties to the regional director ACE and deputy director anti-corruption investigation in Dera Ghazi Khan. At that time, the anti-corruption department submitted a response that case number 5/22 was filed against Osman Buzdar on June 18, 2022.