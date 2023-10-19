HRCP calls upon govt to rescind decision of deporting refugees

Participants can be seen Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) consultation session in Islamabad with chairperson Hina Jilani (c) can be seen on October 18, 2023. — Facebook/Human Rights Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called on the government to withdraw immediately its decision of expelling undocumented foreigners by November 1.

During a consultation session, HRCP chairperson Hina Jilani said a one-size-fits-all solution cannot be applied to all refugees and asylum seekers without considering their specific needs.

Even in the deliberate absence of a policy on refugees, Pakistan is still bound by international customary law, she said, adding that any such policy must put humanitarian concerns ahead of security concerns. HRCP Council member Farhatullah Babar said that the absence of domestic laws on refugees was no excuse for failing to protect their rights, given Pakistan’s obligations under its tripartite agreement with Afghanistan and UNHCR.

He recommended the institution of a national refugee council as a bridge between the government and refugees to enable the latter to articulate their concerns.

Dr Saba Gul Khattak underscored the need for accurate and publicly available data on the number of refugees and asylum seekers in order to make fair needs assessments.

Representatives of the Afghan refugee community also said that it was not humanly possible for several hundred thousand refugees to return to Afghanistan in under a month. Representatives of UNHCR said that any repatriation of refugees must be voluntary, comply with international standards of dignity and safety, and be based on informed consent for return and reintegration.

The decision does not fall within the mandate of a caretaker government.

It amounts to forced repatriation and will invariably affect poor and vulnerable Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, including women, children, elderly and persons with disabilities, concluded the HRCP.