Documentation of NCP vehicles starts in Dir

DIR: The new profiling and documentation of non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles got underway in Upper Dir district here on Wednesday. The step was taken after six years in light of the Apex Committee meeting chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Awaarul Haq Kakar a few days ago in Peshawar.It was decided to bring such vehicles in the tax net after the implementation of tax and imposition of customs duty in Malakand Division, including Upper Dir district.

The process of new profiling and documentation of NCP vehicles was started at district headquarter Dir under the supervision of the district Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Muhammad Arshad Khan.

The ETO insisted that the profiling of vehicles had nothing to do with tax or customs duty. He added the department wanted only to maintain the record of these vehicles which were not registered so far.

He said there were no charges for new documentation and profiling of these vehicles.The official added that the vehicles which had already been allotted registration numbers in the year 2017-18, did not need to be re-registered.

He appealed to those people who had not got their vehicles registered yet, to come to the Excise and Taxation Department district office at Dir near the stadium and get them registered.

The official said high-ups had assured that any new registration policy would be evolved after consulting stakeholders and people.It is worth mentioning here that over 10,600 non-customs paid vehicles were registered in Upper Dir in 2018.