Child rights protection underlined

PESHAWAR: An orientation session was arranged for child protection focal points from various government departments and organizations in merged districts on Wednesday.
The session by the Case Management and Referrals System conducted was aimed at equipping participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively coordinate and provide child protection services, including addressing the unique needs of children on the move and Afghan refugees.
The officials said the Directorate of Social Welfare in Merged Areas was addressing child protection issues within communities, including those involving children on the move and the Afghan refugees. To achieve this, they added, the department had approved a PC-I for establishing child protection units and providing support to orphans in the merged districts.
Nine Child Protection Units have been set up in merged areas so far.During the one-day orientation session, participants from government departments, civil society organizations, media, and other sectors were encouraged to apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills to protect children’s rights.
