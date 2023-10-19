Killer of four children killed in encounter

LAHORE: A man, who had killed his four children, was killed in an alleged encounter in the limits of Kahna police on Wednesday.
The accused Azeem killed his four children by pushing them in the canal a few days ago. The bodies of children were recovered from the Kasur area. Police claimed that the accused was killed by firing of his own accomplices. The body was shifted to the mortuary by Edhi Ambulance.
Man hit to death
A man died after being hit by a train at Lahore Railway Station on Wednesday. The man identified as Umar Farooq was hit by the train near Platform No 6 at the Lahore Railway Station. The victim hailed from Gojra. The body was shifted to the morgue.
Injured man dies in hospital
A 45-year-old man expired in hospital on Wednesday, a few hours after he was hit by a speeding car in the Naseerabad police area. The victim, yet to be identified, was on his way when a rashly driven car ran over him near Model Town Kutchery. The car driver drove away from the scene. The injured was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was shifted to the morgue.
