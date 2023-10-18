Sweden facing unprecedented security threat, says PM

STOCKHOLM: Sweden has never in modern times faced a bigger security threat, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday, calling a shooting in Brussels that killed two Swedes a “terror attack” against his country.
Brussels police on Tuesday shot and fatally wounded the suspected attacker. “Sweden has in modern times never been under as big a threat as now,” Kristersson told reporters after two Swedish football fans were killed and a third injured in the shooting on Monday evening.
“Every indication is that this is a terror attack, targeting Sweden and Swedish citizens, just because they are Swedes,” he said, adding he felt an “unfathomable sadness”. In August, Sweden´s intelligence service Sapo raised its threat level to four on a scale of five after a series of Quran burnings across the country had made it a “prioritised target”.
“It was risks like this that were the reason Sapo this summer raised the threat level from three to four,” Kristersson said. “Now we know with chilling clarity that there was cause for the concern that they and we in the government described,” he added.
The prime minister vowed “to protect our open, democratic society”. “They want to scare us into silence ... That´s not going to happen,” he said.In a social media post after the killings, the gunman had boasted of being inspired by the Islamic State extremist group. Several Belgian media named the suspect as Abdesalem Lassoued, aged 45.
Tusk says opposition ready to take power ‘any time’. NFPWARSAW: Poland´s pro-EU opposition which won a majority...
Refugees load a truck in Goris, Armenia, Sept. 26, 2023, before leaving to the capital Yerevan. A continuous stream of...
Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf reacts after delivering a speech on stage during the Scottish National Party ...
Five killed in Thai floods. GutzyBANGKOK: Five people were killed in floods in Thailand´s north this week, with...
The Iranian flag can be seen in this picture. — AFP/FileTEHRAN: Iran has banned the teaching of all foreign...
CO2 pollution expected to hit new record in 2023: researchers. phys.orgPARIS: Global emissions of planet-heating...