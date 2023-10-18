World leaders condemn Israel’s ‘barbaric attack’ on hospital in Gaza

Injured Palestinians taken to Al-Shifa Hospital following Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on October 17, 2023 Anadolu Agency

DOHA: Qatar´s foreign ministry condemned a deadly strike on a Gaza strip hospital on Tuesday calling the attack a “a brutal massacre” and “a heinous crime against defenceless civilians”.

In a statement the Gulf state called the attack on Ahli Arab Hospital a “blatant violation of the provisions of international law” and a “dangerous escalation in the course of the confrontations”.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned a deadly strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip as “the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values”, in a message on social media.

“I invite all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in Gaza,” Erdogan said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has declared three days of mourning after a “hospital massacre” in Gaza. Erdogan accused Israel of “striking a hospital sheltering women, children and innocent civilians”.

The World Health Organisation condemned a deadly strike on Tuesday on a hospital in the Gaza Strip and demanded the immediate protection of civilians and health care in the Palestinian enclave.

“WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital,” the UN health agency said in a statement. “The hospital was operational, with patients, health- and care-givers, and internally-displaced people sheltering there. Early reports indicate hundreds of fatalities and injuries.”EU chief Charles Michel said on Tuesday that targeting civilian infrastructure in Gaza breaks international law after a deadly strike on a hospital.

“We got this information when we were together during this virtual meeting with the leaders. It seems to be to be confirmed and an attack against a civilian infrastructure is not in line with international law,” Michel said after a videoconference of EU leaders.Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for leaders to “stop this tragedy immediately” after strikes on a Gaza hospital sheltering displaced people killed at least 200 people.

“What diabolical mind intentionally bombards a hospital and its defenceless inhabitants?” he wrote on X, previously Twitter, vowing that “Arab mechanisms will document these war crimes and the criminals will not get away with their actions.”

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the airstrike on the hospital in Gaza was “horrific and absolutely unacceptable”.