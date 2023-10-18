Rain hits City

A representational image showing rain water drops on a glass. — Unsplash/File

LAHORE: Scattered moderate rain and partly cloudy weather prevailed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was present over upper parts and was likely to move north/northeast during next 12 hours while another shallow westerly wave from Persian Gulf was likely to approach central parts of Balochistan on Wednesday (today). They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern parts during night and morning hours. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm may occur in central Balochistan. Tuesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -01°C, while in Lahore, it was 15.8°C and maximum was 24.5°C.

Students plant trees

On the instructions of Commissioner Lahore & DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, children planted saplings in LDA schools under the special ongoing campaign of "Plant a Tree". Students in the school planted saplings in the name of their parents and teachers, along with the children, teachers also planted saplings.

On this occasion, the children gave the message that planting trees is very important for environmental protection and elimination of smog.