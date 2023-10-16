JI stages rallies to condemn Israel attacks

NOWSHERA/KHAR/- LANDIKOTAL: The Jamaat-e-Islami local leaders staged rallies to express support for the Palestinians and condemn atrocities of Israeli forces in Gaza Strip.

In Nowshera, the JI Women Wing organised a protest rally at Shobra Chowk where party activists Zuhra Zia, Sabiha Ali and ex-lawmaker Fauzia Farrukh and others spoke on the occasion.

They said that Pakistani people were with the Palestinians in this critical juncture of their history.They praised the Hamas leaders for their onslaughts on Israel to expel them from the occupied territories in Gaza Strip.

The speakers said that Israel was an illicit state created by the Jews in the Arab world to occupy the lands of Palestinians.They urged the international human rights organization to help stop barbarism of Israeli forces against innocent Palestinians forthwith.

The JI, Bajaur chapter, also held a rally from the press club to Khar Chowk to express solidarity with the besieged people of Palestine in Gaza, who are being bombed by the Israeli forces.

JI Bajaur chief Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, Sardar Khan, Mian Sahibur Rahman, Farmanullah, Maulana Waheed Gul and others spoke on the occasion.

Sahibzada Haroon Rashid said that Israeli forces were bombing civilian populations with white phosphorus in the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

He regretted that all non-Muslim countries rushed to help Israel in their atrocities against innocent Palestinians but the Muslim world had kept mum to at least extend political and diplomatic support.

The JI leaders urged the rulers of Muslim countries to call the meeting of OIC and extend support to the Palestinian Muslim brethren.Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber chapter also held a protest rally against Israeli aggression.

Led by Zarnoor Afridi, the rally was staged in Landikotal Bazaar. They were also holding the flags of Palestine and Jamaat-e-Islami and banners inscribed with slogans against Israel.