Protesters block Super Highway after man injured in clash over opening of MQM-P office dies

Tension prevailed in the Sohrab Goth area in Sunday as protesters blocked the main Super Highway for hours in protest against the death of a person who was injured in a dispute two day ago during the opening of a political party’s office in Junejo Colony in Sohrab Goth.

Enayatullah, also known as Toor Khan, and four others were wounded in firing in Junejo Colony on October 13. He was taken to a private hospital on National Stadium Road where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday night.

Police said the deceased was hit by a bullet in his left eye, which proved fatal. The other persons injured in the firing included Awwal Gul, Anwar, Sher Zaman and Khan. A case was registered on the complaint of the deceased man’s brother who also named the suspects in the FIR. The nominated suspects included Jan Muhammad, Noor, Iqbal Mehsud and Khalil.

Police said the five people were injured in a clash between two political groups over the opening of a party office in an apartment complex in Sohrab Goth late on Friday night.

According to police, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had recently opened its office in one of the shops in Indus Plaza near Al-Asif Square. However, some residents, said to be supporters of the Pakistan Peoples Party, opposed the move and claimed that it inconvenienced the residents, particularly women. The two groups exchanged words with each other on Friday night and then supporters of a group started firing, causing injuries to five persons from both groups.

Following Enayatullah’s death, a large number of his family members and relatives, and local residents staged a protest on the Super Highway and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

The protesters said they had also held a protest on the night of the incident outside the Sohrab Goth police station and police had assured them that the culprits would be arrested, but so far police had not arrested anyone.

The protest resulted in a massive traffic jam on the highway and commuters remained stuck there for hours. The protesters dispersed later after police officials again assured them that their demands would be met.