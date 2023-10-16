Shehbaz, Maryam condemn Israel’s brutality on Palestinians

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the bombardment of thousands of tons of explosives on innocent Palestinians including children.

Shehbaz Sharif demanded an immediate stoppage of the bombing on innocent Palestinians and also expressed regret over the martyrdom of more than 3,000 Palestinians, including hundreds of children.

In a statement on Sunday, the PMLN president said that the Israel violated all the limits of international laws and humanity and the international community and the Security Council should ensure the protection of the legal rights of the Palestinians to live and be free.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Israeli army has been inflicting the worst atrocities on Palestinians for the last seven decades. If the Security Council had implemented its resolutions, this situation would not have arisen today. He added that the Zionist state has been committing genocide against innocent Palestinians for decades. He demanded the Security Council should implement its resolutions to stop the bloodshed of innocent civilians.

The former prime minister said that emptying hospitals and targeting journalists was like allowing massacres. Immediate supply of water, food and medicine should be started for the Palestinians. Shehbaz Sharif said that all Islamic countries should participate in relief activities from the platform of OIC. Emergency measures should be taken to provide shelters for the homeless Palestinians, food and medical facilities for women, children and the elderly should be ensured and emergency measures should be taken in this regard.

The former prime minister further said that bombing hospitals, schools and general population was not a war, but cruelty and brutality.

Meanwhile in a statement, Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of PMLN Maryam Nawaz expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and said that the international community should play a role in stopping the massacre of Palestinians.

The PMLN Chief Organiser said that the brutal bombing of unarmed and besieged Palestinians was a war crime. There was great anger among the people of the world, she said and added that the leadership of Islamic countries should express solidarity with the Palestinians and the Islamic world should play a role in establishing peace and a just solution to the Palestinian conflict.

PMLN’s senior vice-president further demanded that arrangements should be made for the supply of food and medicine to the besieged Palestinians.