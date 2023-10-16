Nawaz’s homecoming: PMLN allowed to hold public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) party workers can be seen during a rally in this picture released on October 16, 2023. — Facebook/PML(N)

LAHORE: The district administration has granted permission to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) to hold its public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground on October 21, 2023.

The district administration allowed the PMLN to hold a rally with several conditions that no speeches against constitutional offices/Armed Forces/Judiciary shall be made.

After getting approval from the district administration, PMLN’s Lahore leadership, including Saif Khokhar and Bilal Yaseen, reached the venue on Sunday and started making arrangements. Senior police officials also reached there and discussed security arrangements.

The PMLN is organising the event as part of grand welcome to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan on Oct 21, 2023. He will reach the venue on helicopter from Lahore Airport.

The city has already been decorated with the party flags, posters and banners of PMLN and the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. At some places, ink has been thrown at Nawaz Sharif’s posters.

According to the permission letter (ADC(HQ)/NOC/6358 Dated 14/10/2023) issued by the DC Lahore, the permission at the proposed site was being issued after submission of affidavit/undertaking by the organiser to the effect that in case of any untoward incident, he shall take full responsibility.

The district administration and district police proposed to issue NOC for holding public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, subject to conditions, including permission from the administration of Parks & Horticulture Authority shall be sought separately and all dues would be paid. Organizers will be responsible for ensuring stage security, security of ladies and gents enclosures, emergency exits, measures for avoiding/controlling stampede and adequate parking through the hiring of private security and volunteers.