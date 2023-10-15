Mufti Mahmud Conference: Fazl vows to resist bid to keep JUIF out of parliament

PESHAWAR: In a big show of power here on Saturday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman warned against political engineering saying any bid to keep them out of parliament through rigged polls on the pattern of 2018 would be fully resisted.

“We believe in fair and just politics. We want to go to elections. But let me say categorically that if anyone tries to keep us out of parliament, we will resist it. We play politics of reason. But will not tolerate any injustice. Let me make it clear that we have not worn bangles. We know how to respond to a brick with a stone,” he said, while speaking at the Mufti Mahmud Conference here.

Attended by a huge number of party workers from across the province, the conference was also addressed by representatives of various political parties and Palestine. Head of Hamas Khaled Mashal delivered a special address through video link. Palestinian representative Dr Naji Zaheer also addressed the conference.

Prominent among others who spoke on the occasion were: former Chairman Senate and leader of Pakistan People’s Party, Mian Raza Rabbani, Captain retired Safdar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour of Awami National Party, Secretary General of JUIF Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, party’s provincial president Maulana Ataur Rahman and others.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the JUIF wanted to steer the country out of the prevailing mess. They wanted to bring about political stability in the country to restore the confidence of foreign investors, he added.

“But for the purpose we would not sacrifice their entire politics and they would not allow their forced ouster from the political arena,” he said, adding, “We will not allow any rigging. We are not ready to bow our heads down in the field of politics as we are familiar with doing politics with honour and dignity.”

He held the erstwhile PTI government responsible for the current wave of inflation in the country. He said that he had made it clear before the PDM took over power that Pakistan had been pushed to a quagmire during the four-year government of PTI. The PDM government brought the country out of the crisis but its results could not reach the common man, he claimed.

“Had the development process been continued as it was before the 2018 election, the situation in the country would have been much different. But during the rule of Imran Khan the country’s economic position reached 47 from 24th position. The USD 16 billion forex was reduced to just USD 2 billion in three years,” he claimed.

He said that under a well-hatched plan, the genuine political forces were ousted from parliament in 2018 and an agent was imposed on the country to recognize Israel. “But we maintained our struggle on the streets and foiled all their designs,” he said.

Regarding the recent offensives of Israel in Palestine, Maulana Fazl said that Israel launched brutal activities against Palestinians. “Israel has crossed all the limits of humanity. They have been shedding the blood of children, women and non-combatant elderly people are being killed. They attack buildings. They destroy water reservoirs and other resources,” he said.

“Let me warn Israel If we can come out against their agents in Pakistan, we are also ready to launch a struggle against them. Israel is a puppet of the US which has been unleashed against Muslims. It is time to uproot the curse of Israel and sink them in the sea,” he added.

He also blasted the so-called human rights champions and said: “The so-called preachers of human rights should see their own hands from which the blood of Muslims is streaming.”

He asked the Muslim countries to forge unity in their ranks. The Arab countries should also get united to stand up in support of Palestinians. If timely decisions are not taken, the Muslims would be erased from the map of the world, he said.

He urged the Muslim rulers to own a bold stand on the issue of Palestine. He asked the Muslim countries especially Saudi Arabia to convene an OIC meeting, redraw their lines and announce clear and categorical support to Palestinian irrespective of any compromise.

He welcomed Khaled Mashal to the programme, which, he said, has enhanced the integrity of the gathering. “Khalid Mashal has made certain appeals. He has called for support. We are ready to extend them financial support. And if the rulers of Muslim countries permit us, our youth would fight with them shoulder to shoulder,” he said.

About the services of Mufti Mahmud, he said that the late Mufti played a key role in giving the 1973 constitution to the country. But the circumstances at that time were different from the current ones. The US and the West had a soft corner for religions then, which is no more there now, he added.

The JUIF leader said that the establishment, bureaucracy and politics in Pakistan are now under the pressure of the US and the West, adding that the affairs of the country were not managed under the law and constitution of the land but the directives of the international organisations. “In this situation we will have to launch a more effective struggle to save the ideological frontiers of the country,” he stressed.

In his speech through video link, the Hamas head Khaled Mashal thanked the people of Pakistan for raising an effective voice in support of the Palestinians. He said that Israel has launched a wave of terror against the innocent Palestinians but they were combating them in a more confident manner. He said that they would not allow the US, Israel and their agents to occupy Palestine and they would protect Aqsa Mosque.