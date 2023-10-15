Tribute paid to police martyrs

LAHORE : A special ceremony was held at Central Police Office in memory of the police martyrs of Chiniot 1990 in which great tributes was paid to the sacrifices of the police martyrs of Chiniot incident.

Chairman Benazir Income Support Program and Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib specially participated in the event. Dr. Amjad Saqib was serving as Assistant Commissioner Chiniot at the time of Chiniot incident in 1990. The ceremony was attended by the heirs of the martyred police officers and officials, Maulana Jameel Fakhri and the eyewitnesses of the tragedy.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Chairman Benazir Income Support Program Dr. Amjad Saqib paid befitting tributes to the sacrifices of police martyrs of Chiniot incident.

Seven policemen of Gujarat police tried to arrest robbers who were looting citizens in Chiniot while going to Jhang in the course of investigation. A group of enraged people martyred the Gujarat Police officials, assuming them to be the bandits on the base of rumours.

The martyrs of Chiniot incident include sub-inspector M Aslam, head constable Javed, constables Zafar Iqbal, M Inayat, M Yousuf, Abdul Sattar and Bashir Ahmed. In the ceremony, the families of the martyred police personnel and the eyewitnesses of the tragedy expressed their views.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Chairman Benazir Income Support Program Dr. Amjad Saqib presented flowers, commemorative shields and gifts to the families of the martyrs. IG presented the shield to Dr. Amjad Saqib for his efforts to save the lives of police personnel as Assistant Commissioner Chiniot at the time of the tragedy. IG said that police have employed 1,352 children of martyrs and employees who died during the service, recruitment for 1,400 more new posts will commence soon.