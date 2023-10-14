Teachers concerned over selection criteria, alleged favouritism in process

Islamabad:In connection with World Teachers' Day, the Federal Directorate of Education held an award ceremony on October 13, where outstanding teachers were recognised for their contributions. The event took place at a school in Sector G-8/4 and celebrated the hard work of educators in Islamabad.

A total of 129 teachers from approximately 50 schools and colleges were nominated for these awards, a reflection of their exceptional performance over the past few years. However, the event was not without controversy, as many teachers raised objections regarding the selection criteria for these nominations.

According to several teachers, there was significant confusion about the criteria used to nominate teachers for the awards. Many claimed that the selection process appeared to be influenced by favouritism and personal preferences of school principals. A teacher from Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, F-7/2 disclosed that the nominations were made on favouritism. The teachers called for greater transparency in the selection process to ensure fairness and equality.

Several teachers expressed their frustration, claiming that the selection criteria for the awards were kept secret and unclear. They alleged that nominations were influenced by favouritism and the personal preferences of school principals. According to an anonymous teacher from a junior section of a model college, "Teachers from senior sections of model colleges were predominantly awarded, leaving those from junior sections feeling ignored and overlooked."

Notably, no teacher from the junior sections of Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2, Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), F-6/2, and IMCG, F-8/1 received an award. In addition, Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), F-7/3 honoured only one teacher from the junior section, while five were awarded from the senior section. Teachers from junior sections, who often handle more classes and responsibilities, voiced their concerns, labelling this disparity as blatant discrimination.

The teachers have appealed to the Minister of Federal Education & Professional Training to intervene and establish a transparent selection process. They emphasised the need for a clear and open criteria so that teachers could understand the requirements and strive for excellence without concerns of bias.