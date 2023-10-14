NBP offers digital account service

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) announced on Friday the pilot launch of its digital account service, which will allow customers to open accounts online from anywhere in the country.
The new service, which will be available through the NBP Digital App, is part of the bank's efforts to provide innovative and convenient banking solutions to its customers, NBP said in a statement.
NBP's digital account service is aligned with the Customers’ Digital Onboarding Framework (CDOF), a regulatory initiative by the State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate digital banking in the country.
Customers who open a digital account will be able to access a wide range of benefits and services, such as funds transfer, bill payment, mobile top-up, and e-commerce transactions, NBP said.
NBP President and CEO Rehmat Ali Hasnie opened his own digital account at a ceremony on Friday and said the launch of the service was a major step towards a more digitally inclusive future.
