PPL’s production rise

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has achieved significant production gain of 13 MMscfd gas and 90 bpd condensate from existing wells through a rigless production enhancement campaign, a statement said.

The company is vigorously pursuing production enhancement utilizing latest techniques and production optimizations efforts. These initiatives were successfully carried out on a number of wells in Sui Gas Field, Gambat South and Hala between June and September 2023.

Against the backdrop of maturing producing assets, PPL remains committed to enhancing their production to secure energy for the future.