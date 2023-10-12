Ashiana Iqbal reference: Accountability court acquits Kamran Kiyani, Nadeem Zia

A representational image of gravel in a court. — Unsplash/File

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday acquitted two accused, Kamran Kiyani and Nadeem Zia, in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme Reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court held that sufficient evidence was not available to indict the accused, therefore, they could not be summoned for trial.

Accountability Court Judge Zulqarnain Awan announced the reserved verdict.

At the last hearing, the court had reserved the verdict on the point whether the accused could be indicted or not.

Kamran Kiyani and Nadeem Zia also appeared before the court during Wednesday’s proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kamran Kiyani and Nadeem Zia had got bail from the court after remaining proclaimed offenders.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and other accused had also filed acquittal applications in the reference. The court will take up their applications on October 17.