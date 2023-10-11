Punjab, Quetta Safe City deal extended

LAHORE: To strengthen the fight against terrorism and advance modern policing across the country, an agreement of mutual cooperation between Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Quetta Safe City Project has been extended for additional two years. The Safe Cities Authority has been supporting the Balochistan government with the Quetta Safe City Project for the past two years, and this agreement has now been prolonged. The signing ceremony for the extension of the memorandum of understanding took place at the headquarters of the Safe Cities Authority. The Managing Director of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Muhammad Kamran Khan, and the Project Director of Quetta Safe City, Dr Tariq Hussain Baznjo, signed the agreement.