Four UK citizens released from detention in Afghanistan

LONDON: The UK on Tuesday welcomed the release of four British men from detention in Afghanistan and apologised on behalf of their families for “any violations of the laws of the country”.

Presidium Network, a UK humanitarian non-profit, later tweeted that two people it was representing -- charity medic Kevin Cornwell, 53, and YouTube star Miles Routledge, were among those released.

“They are coming home! Thank you to everyone for their support of these men during this difficult period. We are all relieved,” the organisation said on X, formerly Twitter.

The two men were believed to have been held by the Taliban authorities since January. At least a dozen foreigners or dual-nationals were believed to be in detention in Afghanistan, but authorities have not acknowledged any arrests.