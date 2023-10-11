Otis confident about Cambodia qualifier

LAHORE: Pakistan's England-born forward Otis Khan is hopeful about the nation's success in the first leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia in Cambodia.

The first leg will be held on Thursday (tomorrow). "We know it will be a difficult game. Cambodia is a formidable side and has prepared well for the match but I always believe in us giving 100 percent and we must fight till the end. We must focus on executing our roles as a cohesive unit," Otis said."

Coach Stephen Constantine possesses a vast knowledge of football and he has implemented an excellent structure within the team. I firmly believe that if we stick to our game plan and try to give our best, we can beat Cambodia,” he added. "Preparation is going well, and our training sessions are productive and players know about their roles," he said.

"I trust in the team and we can pull off a little bit of history by making it to the second round. We must give our best," Otis said.

Meanwhile, Brazilian goalkeeping coach Rogerio Ramos and overseas players Abdullah Iqbal, Harun Hamid, Easah Suliman, Yousuf Butt, Abdul Samad and Rahis Nabi have joined the brigade in Cambodia. The second leg will be held at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on October 17.