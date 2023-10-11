Not allowed

This is to draw the attention to the issue of the rising smoking and vaping culture among young students. It is shocking to see that vapers have found a place inside schools and colleges. The presence of shops selling vaping devices in almost all major markets and online has allowed more people to try them out. Most young people do not realize that this bad habit leads to serious health issues. Healthcare authorities have to start awareness campaigns to stop the young from falling into such harmful habits.
All stakeholders need to work together to save our children. If adequate actions are not taken, we will have more cases of substance abuse among the youth. This should be avoided at all costs.
Syeda Fariya Mehfooz
Karachi
Despite having sent two letters to the CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan seeking his attention towards...
This refers to the article ‘Why so many cars?’ by Zainab Khan and the letter ‘Easing traffic’ by Sadia Yousuf...
Given the severity of the Palestine-Israel conflict, a two-state solution is still far away. Some time back,...
According to a survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan, the Pakistan Army currently enjoys around 88 per cent approval...
The Civil Hospital Badin is facing severe shortages of medicine. This hospital plays a critical role in providing...
When Pakistani cricketers arrived in India, they received a warm welcome. However, during their warm-up matches, the...