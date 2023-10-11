Not allowed

This is to draw the attention to the issue of the rising smoking and vaping culture among young students. It is shocking to see that vapers have found a place inside schools and colleges. The presence of shops selling vaping devices in almost all major markets and online has allowed more people to try them out. Most young people do not realize that this bad habit leads to serious health issues. Healthcare authorities have to start awareness campaigns to stop the young from falling into such harmful habits.

All stakeholders need to work together to save our children. If adequate actions are not taken, we will have more cases of substance abuse among the youth. This should be avoided at all costs.

Syeda Fariya Mehfooz

Karachi