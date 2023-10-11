US envoy, ABC hold CEOs session

KARACHI: The American Business Council Pakistan (ABC) hosted a welcome and CEO roundtable session for U.S. Consul General Conrad Tribble and his team in Karachi on Tuesday, to discuss diplomacy and business relations between the two countries.

The event was attended by the executive committee of ABC and about 20 CEOs and senior managers of ABC's member companies, which represent a diverse range of sectors, including energy, technology, healthcare, education, and consumer goods.

ABC President Jamshed Safdar said the session was an opportunity to strengthen ties between American businesses and the U.S. Consulate Karachi, and to explore avenues for mutual growth.

U.S. Consul General Conrad Tribble said Pakistan was a key partner for the United States, and that he was excited to engage with the American business community in Karachi.

The United States is Pakistan's largest export market and a leading investor in the country. In 2021, the United States imported nearly $5.3 billion in Pakistani goods, more than Pakistan's second and third largest countries of export combined. Overall, U.S.-Pakistan trade stood at over $9 billion in 2022, up from $6.8 billion in 2020.

The highlight of the event was a dynamic question-and-answer session, where ABC member companies had a chance to interact directly with the Consul General and his team.