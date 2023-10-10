Pakhtun scientist working on cancer research at MIT

PESHAWAR: Dr Ishaq Khan, a scientist belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is working on modern cancer research in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) USA.

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq visited MIT recently. Dr Ziaul Haq said that Dr Ishaq’s association with MIT and his commitment was a source of pride not only for our nation but for scientists around the globe.

He stands as a shining example of achievement and determination that has inspired countless other young researchers to reach for the stars.Prof Zia, while meeting with him, expressed his best wishes for his future endeavours and expressed his determination that he would continue to guide the new generations with innovation and hope.

Being a dedicated scientist in the field of cancer research, Dr Ishaq Khan started his career as an assistant professor at the KMU.He not only pioneered the establishment of a national bio-bank for brain tumor cell lines with data from over 350 patients but also extended its reach to include oral and breast cancer patients.

As the principal investigator of the Precision Oncomedicine Lab (C3POL) at KMU, Dr Ishaq bio-banked cancer tissues, blood, DNA, RNA, and generated primary cell cultures from a wide range of adult and pediatric brain tumor patients.

His pursuit of knowledge led him to the Texas A&M Health Science Center as a postdoctoral researcher and won the prestigious Ronald F. Borne Outstanding Researcher Award. However, it was his unwavering passion for brain tumor research that eventually earned him a position as a senior scientist at the pinnacle of academia, Massachusetts Institute of Technology — the world’s 1st ranked university.

It is also essential to note that MIT stands as a beacon of innovation with 100 Nobel Prize Laureates, including this year’s Nobel Prize. At this institute, humanity’s most cutting-edge technologies are forged for the betterment of society. Under MIT’s innovative platforms, Dr Ishaq is working hard to make substantial contributions, focusing on wireless brain implantation of nano-sized chips to revolutionize the treatment of brain cancer patients.

These groundbreaking therapeutic strategies not only promise hope for various cancer types but also hold the potential to transform the landscape of previously untreatable neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.