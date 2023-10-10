Pakistan’s university bonanza

On the first day of August, a mere thirteen days before the previous coalition government’s curtain call in the National Assembly, a twist unfolded.

Thirteen private member bills took centre-stage, all clamouring for the creation of new educational institutions, under the benevolent gaze of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. This legislative spectacle featured six proposals that chose to bask in the Islamabad limelight, courtesy of MNAs Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Wajiha Qamar, Kesoo Mal Khael Das, and Musarrat Rafique Mahesar.

The spotlight then shifted south to Karachi, where MNAs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh and Qadir Khan Mandohail championed two more institutions. The Sindh hinterlands of Hyderabad and Tharparkar had their moment in the sun as well, thanks to MNAs Tahira Aurangzeb and Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

Lastly, the province of Punjab received its educational due, with Kasur and Gujrat each getting their own academic propositions, courtesy of MNAs Tahira Aurangzeb and Chaudhry Armghan Subhani. A theatrical opening indeed for this legislative saga well described by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s farewell words to parliament, “Dignity of the House has taken a nosedive.”

As the legislative curtain descended, a curious outcome emerged. Despite the grand entrance of 13 private member bills into the National Assembly, only 10 of them passed, with Kings University Islamabad, Chenab Institute, and Modern International University of Sciences left in the dark. But when we take a step back and view the performance in its entirety, a plot twist unfolds. Before the president dissolved the assembly, a total of 33 bills paraded onto the Senate’s stage for approval between the late leg of July and early hours of August, ushering in a new era of educational institutions across the nation.

It’s a conundrum indeed. Why did this surge of enlightenment come right before the National Assembly’s final bow? An even larger puzzle looms: why is there such a fervour for universities in Islamabad, while countless cities across Pakistan remain in the educational shadows, yearning for a university to call their own? And finally, with 244 universities currently dotting the educational landscape – 99 private and 145 public – one can’t help but wonder, do we truly need more universities or do we need higher enrolment? It’s a conundrum that falls under the category of what some might humorously call an ‘identification problem’.

In the paradoxical tapestry of Pakistan’s education landscape, it’s almost Shakespearean that the bills paraded through the National Assembly propose the creation of higher education institutions. Ironically, with a staggering 22.8 million children still out of school, it’s an interesting plotline. While over 1.5 million students are already enrolled in universities and 4.5 million job seekers (university graduates or not) remain unemployed, the government’s plans for managing this surplus labour force are far from clear.

If we were to consult an economist, they’d likely unveil the age-old tale of supply and demand. An increase in the labour supply can depress labour costs, offering employers the choice of hiring at affordable rates or presenting the gallant option of remaining jobless at unaffordable wages. This economic debacle has two potential outcomes: reduced unemployment by opening doors for more workers or an unwelcome guest at the party or income inequality with a side dish of wage stagnation. In Pakistan’s case, it’s the latter that has graced our economic stage in recent years.

Now, returning to the great debate between schools and universities, while the expansion of higher education is undoubtedly a noble pursuit for knowledge enrichment, the pressing issue of providing basic education to 22.8 million out-of-school children cannot be overshadowed. The glaring disparity between these two educational priorities is akin to a Greek tragedy. Resolving the educational deficit at the foundational level has the power to rewrite the destiny of millions, granting them a meaningful role in society and propelling economic development. Thus, the quest for higher education institutions, while significant, must be in harmony with the urgent need for accessible and quality primary and secondary education for all.

Furthermore, the lopsided geographical distribution of proposed universities across Pakistan, heavily concentrated in Islamabad, beckons us to ponder the implications for regional development and equal access to higher education. While the capital city undoubtedly plays a pivotal role in both administrative and academic spheres, the disproportionate propositions of new educational institutions to Islamabad demand scrutiny.

Numerous cities and regions in Pakistan yearn for access to quality higher education institutions, and the absence thereof hinders not only individual aspirations but also regional growth. To promote more equitable educational opportunities and balanced regional progress, policymakers must consider a reallocation of new universities, extending educational access to underserved areas nationwide.

In the conundrum of Pakistan’s educational and employment challenges, a strategic approach must begin with prioritizing job creation as the paramount imperative. Sustainable employment opportunities serve as more than just an economic salve; they act as a catalyst for broader social development. Once we lay the foundation for gainful employment, we can then direct our attention to addressing the pressing need for schools and universities. By placing job creation at the forefront, Pakistan can establish a solid footing for nurturing an educated and prosperous population, ensuring that its investments in education yield maximum dividends in the long and winding journey of progress. In a world where these proposed private universities primarily focus on disciplines such as AI, technology, and the sciences, it might be wise to first create opportunities for these students in the job market before immersing them in the realm of academia.

Throwing caution to the wind, one must clarify that nowhere is the argument made that higher educational institutions are not necessary or that the only unemployed labour present is one with degree qualifications. The pertinent point here is that 35 per cent of graduates from universities in Pakistan acquire early jobs whereas the rest linger on looking for opportunities and with the market already run by an excess labour supply, the problem to focus on is the creation of jobs before the creation of further institutions.

Prioritization is key. Even more so, the problem also lies in the translation of over five million kids in schools to a mere 1.5 million ending up in existing universities. Does the answer to that lie in an increased number of educational institutions? Maybe so, but once these students graduate, what must they do if there exists no place for them to be employed? In conclusion, the solution transcends a mere university bonanza; it necessitates an action plan that includes the enhancement of existing universities, the establishment of superior institutions, a robust focus on primary and secondary education, and the paramount task of job creation.

The writer is a lawyer.