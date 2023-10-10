Pay their salaries

Individuals working at Lahore’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital provide invaluable care to our community, often under challenging circumstances. However, their dedication is now overshadowed by the financial hardship they face as a result of unpaid salaries. This not only demoralizes the healthcare staff but also undermines the quality of care that patients receive.

The situation demands immediate action. It is crucial that the hospital administration and relevant authorities address this matter promptly and transparently. Unpaid salaries not only violate the rights of dedicated healthcare workers but also tarnish the reputation of an institution that plays a vital role in our healthcare infrastructure.

Hafsa Nadeem

Lahore