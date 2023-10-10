Pay their salaries

Individuals working at Lahore’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital provide invaluable care to our community, often under challenging circumstances. However, their dedication is now overshadowed by the financial hardship they face as a result of unpaid salaries. This not only demoralizes the healthcare staff but also undermines the quality of care that patients receive.
The situation demands immediate action. It is crucial that the hospital administration and relevant authorities address this matter promptly and transparently. Unpaid salaries not only violate the rights of dedicated healthcare workers but also tarnish the reputation of an institution that plays a vital role in our healthcare infrastructure.
Hafsa Nadeem
Lahore
Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel is being described as Israel’s 9/11 and a colossal failure of its mighty...
In today’s challenging economy, with inflation at unprecedented levels, the real-estate industry is bearing the...
This refers to the news report ‘US-Israel fail to rally UNSC support on Hamas as Russia urges broader view’ . Of...
The government and the people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by Saturday’s devastating earthquake in western...
Last Saturday saw the start of a deadly conflict in Gaza. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said that his...
The relentless rise in fuel costs has become a significant burden on the average citizen’s budget, and it is...