ECP again delists contempt case against Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has again delisted the contempt of the Election Commission case against Fawad Chaudhry, fixed for today (Tuesday) for ‘unknown reasons’.
According to the cause list, issued by the Election Commission’s Media Coordination and Outreach Wing, “It is circulated for the information of general public that the following hearing on October 10, 2023 before the Election Commission regarding use of intemperate language and contemptuous remarks against ECP on January 24, 2023, stands delisted”.
Then senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fawad Chaudhry had resorted to a blistering attack on the electoral body in the media talk, which was seen by the Election Commission as contemptuous. After conducting hearing a number of times, he had submitted a reply to the commission’s notice that was rejected and he was asked to appear before the forum.
The Election Commission will also announce its order same day in the case relating to final delimitation, 2022, concerning District Shikarpur, Sindh.
The electoral body is set to announce its final order regarding the application for grant of ‘tulip’ as an election symbol of Hassar-e-Muslim (party) for which a notice was sent to one Shahzad Qaiser.
Order will be passed and announced about the statement of assets and liabilities, submitted by ex-MNA Abid Raza from Gujrat-IV, NA-71 constituency, about the financial year 2021-2022.
Moreover, as per the cause list, an order in relation to an internal dispute in All Pakistan Muslim League and the election symbol will be announced by the Election Commission on October 13.
