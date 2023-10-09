Vegetables, fruits’ prices remain high

LAHORE : Increasing trend in prices of vegetables and fruits is reported whereas sellers are not selling their items on official rates.

The price of chicken was reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs328-341 per kg, sold at Rs360-400 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs512 per kg, and sold Rs540-1000 per kg. The price of potato sugar free A-grade was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs82-87 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, C-grade at Rs60-65 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade further gained Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, and C-grade fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at sold at Rs100 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade further increased by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs160-180 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg, and C-grade fixed at Rs85-90 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs280-290 per kg, sold at Rs380-400 per kg, and garlic harnai fixed at Rs430-450 sold at Rs500-600 per kg. The price of Ginger China was not fixed, Ginger Thai further increased by Rs120 per kg, fixed at Rs1260-1280 per kg, sold at Rs1600 per kg, Garlic Indonesia unchanged at Rs1040-1060 per kg, sold Rs1200 per kg. Cucumber Farm gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Brinjal price was gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. Bitter gourd was unchanged at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs160-180 per kg.

The price Spinach farm gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Zucchini local unchanged at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg. The price of lemon China further reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Ladyfinger price unchanged at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg. The price of different variety gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs100-215 per kg, sold at Rs140-300 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs125-130 per dozen, sold at Rs160-180 per dozen, and B-category reduced by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs85-90 per dozen, sold at Rs130-150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs65-70 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen.

Pomegranate danaydar reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs315-330 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, Pomegranate khandahri was fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs250-350 per kg, Pomegranate bedana was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs465-485 per kg, sold at Rs600-700.