500kg stinky meat seized

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to supply 500-kg meat of dead animal during a raid here on Sunday.

Punjab Food Authority Director General Raja Jahangir said acting on a tip-off, PFA intercepted a passenger van near Ravi Toll Plaza and recovered 12.5 maunds of stinking meat of dead animals hidden under the seats in the vehicle.

He said Punjab Food Authority had set ablaze the recovered meat. He said stinky meat was to be supplied to different local food points after preparation.

548 cases registered against adulteration mafia Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has registered 548 cases against adulteration mafia and food business operators (FBOs) over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations in different police stations across Punjab during the last month. This was revealed in the monthly performance report of PFA.

Punjab Food Authority Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority took legal action against violators due to finding them in the wicked practice of food adulteration and non-compliance with the authority’s instructions.

He said that the Punjab police with the help of the PFA legal team submitted 367 challans (charge sheets) against the criminals in different courts of Punjab.

He said that the courts sentenced 817 persons to rigorous punishment who played with human health in the last five years.