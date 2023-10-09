Man arrested after wife found dead

RAWALPINDI: Wife of the son of a property tycoon, the late Taji Khokhar, was found dead hanging by a ceiling fan on Sunday. The Gulzar-e-Qaed police said they arrested the deceased’s husband, Farrukh Khokhar, after her brother lodged a complaint with them.
A spokesman of the Rawalpindi police said that Umar Khokhar informed the Chawki Gulzar-e-Qaed police that his sister-in-law Ramsha, wife of his elder brother Farrakh Khokhar, committed suicide by hanging herself by the ceiling fan. The police reached the scene and shifted the dead body to hospital for post mortem.
