Breast cancer awareness campaign at NORI hospital: Grateful cancer survivors pay rich tribute to PAEC for meritorious services

ISLAMABAD: The grateful cancer survivors of different age and gender hailing from various walks of life, paid rich tribute to Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for its meritorious services for eradication of the disease in a ceremony here Saturday during breast cancer awareness campaign at NORI hospital that belongs to the commission and has been declared as International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Anchor Centre.

The PAEC Chairman Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar talking on the occasion assured that state-of-the-art facilities to the cancers patient would be kept provided in most modern health facilities of the PAEC across the country. He expressed concern about fast spread of the dicease and reminded that no stone

would be left unturned for provision of the best curing facilities to the patients despite fiscal constrain.

Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar was the chief guest in the ceremony. He handed over the plaque of IAEA Anchor Centre to Dr. Muhammad Faheem, Director NORI. The former chairmen, notables, health professionals, PAEC officials, cancers survivors and general public participated in the event.

Dr. Mohammad Faheem briefed about the most sophisticated facilities provided to the patients at the NORI. He gave its historical overview and journey of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital, NORI from inception to becoming the IAEA-Anchor Centre.

The presentations included an overview of the prevalence of cancers in the region and the facilities available at nineteen cancer hospitals being run in Pakistan by the PAEC. The chairman lauded the efforts of PAEC cancer hospitals especially NORI hospital and its dedicated team for serving the humanity with great zeal and zest. He expressed his deep affection for cancer patients who are going through the toughest trial of their lives by fighting the disease.

The PAEC chairman assured every possible help to the needy including all available medical facilities across Pakistan on behalf of the PAEC and its management. Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar highlighted the IAEA’s initiative “The Rays of Hope Initiative” and stressed the need for

designing a work plan for the activities to be carried out at NORI.

Dr. Humera Mahmood Consultant Oncologist and HOD oncology radiology departments briefed about various activities organized at NORI from time to time so as to create awareness about breast cancers as well as other cancers and to alleviate myths and misconceptions about the disease. Besides cancer screening, these activities include pink illumination of the building, distribution of brochures, display of posters, cancer awareness walks, sharing of experience by cancer survivors and awareness lectures.

The pediatric and adult cancer survivors also participated in the programme and shared their experiences with regard to their struggle in fight against cancer and expressed their satisfaction about the services provided in the hospital.