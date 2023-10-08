 
close
Sunday October 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Explosion creates panic in Qissa Khwani

By Bureau report
October 08, 2023

PESHAWAR: An explosion in the busy Qissa Khwani Bazaar created panic here on Saturday night.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the spot after the explosion."The explosion was caused by gases accumulated in the sewerage system and was not a terrorist act; no casualty was reported," said the spokesman for the Peshawar Police.