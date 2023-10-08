Explosion creates panic in Qissa Khwani

PESHAWAR: An explosion in the busy Qissa Khwani Bazaar created panic here on Saturday night.
Police and rescue workers rushed to the spot after the explosion."The explosion was caused by gases accumulated in the sewerage system and was not a terrorist act; no casualty was reported," said the spokesman for the Peshawar Police.
