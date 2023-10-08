Female graduates urged to play role in medical field

LAHORE : Caretaker Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram has said female medical graduates should play their role in medical field as the government is spending one crore rupees on one medical student in medical institutions of the Punjab. He was addressing the 21st convocation of Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC) as a special guest.

In the 21st convocation of Allama Iqbal Medical College, 350 male and female students received the honour of being fresh graduates. Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram distributed gold medals, silver medals and certificates of appreciation among outstanding fresh medical graduates.

Best medical graduate Amara Ahmed Asad won 19 gold and 3 silver medals. Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt also administered the oath of service to humanity to the successful students in the 21st convocation.

A commemorative shield was also presented to Dr Javed Akram by the Principal.

Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram while addressing the participants of the 21st convocation of Allama Iqbal Medical College said, “Today I congratulate all the successful fresh medical graduates and their parents. Convocation day is very special for a fresh medical graduate. Graduate students of Allama Iqbal Medical College are making Pakistan famous all over the world. Allah Almighty gave me the best opportunity to serve patients through Allama Iqbal Medical College for five years. We did work day and night to bring Allama Iqbal Medical College to the next level.”

Prof Dr Javed Akram said that a person should dream big. Treat patients in hospitals as part of your family.

“My message today is for successful girls. Our girls associated with the medical profession should play their role. The government is spending one crore rupees on one medical student in medical institutions of the Punjab. Our daughters should be brought up in enlightened families where daughters are allowed to serve the nation. It is hoped that the fresh medical graduates will serve the nation as per the vision of Allama Iqbal.”

Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt while addressing the participants of the convocation said that it is a great pleasure to welcome the graduating students of Allama Iqbal Medical College’s 21st convocation and their parents today.

Allama Iqbal Medical College has been providing international level educational facilities to students since day one. The teachers of Allama Iqbal Medical College are among the outstanding faculty members.

The administration of Allama Iqbal Medical College has dedicated itself to create facilities for students and patients in Jinnah Hospital.

Historical steps have been taken for the improvement of Allama Iqbal Medical College during the last one year, he said.

Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt further said that he congratulates all the members of the organising committee who made today’s convocation a success.

I am going to retire on 26th October 2023 but I will keep the wonderful memories of Allama Iqbal Medical College in my heart forever, he said.

Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt presented a bouquet of flowers to Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed. Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood Khan, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Yahya Sultan, faculty members and fresh medical graduates along with a large number of students were present in the convocation.