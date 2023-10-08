This letter refers to the news report ‘MoFA in quandary over protocol demand for judge’s son’ (October 7, 2023). The report makes for worrisome reading. I am aware that judges play a crucial role in society.
For taking on the duty of dispensing justice and helping maintain law and order, even a poor country like Pakistan compensates them as much as possible through attractive remuneration packages and other facilities. However, this demand for a protocol for the son of a judge and that too in a foreign country, definitely seems somewhat unwarranted.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
