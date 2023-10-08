 
Newspost

Protocol demand

October 08, 2023

This letter refers to the news report ‘MoFA in quandary over protocol demand for judge’s son’ (October 7, 2023). The report makes for worrisome reading. I am aware that judges play a crucial role in society.

For taking on the duty of dispensing justice and helping maintain law and order, even a poor country like Pakistan compensates them as much as possible through attractive remuneration packages and other facilities. However, this demand for a protocol for the son of a judge and that too in a foreign country, definitely seems somewhat unwarranted.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi