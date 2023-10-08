Facebook’s UK account hacked by a ‘Cricket-loving hacker’

LAHORE: Millions of social media users were left baffled and perplexed after globally-renowned networking platform Facebook’s British account was presumably commandeered Friday evening by a ‘cricket-loving hacker, ‘ who demanded release of imprisoned former Pakistani prime minister, Imran Khan, besides urging India to issue World Cup visas for Pakistani fans.

Numerous inexplicable and weird posts hence surfaced to raise many an eyebrow. According to UK’s “Daily Mail,” a flurry of unusual posts were put online from the social media giant’s official Facebook account.

The British media house reported: “The posts called for ex-Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan to be released from prison and slammed Indian and international cricket councils for their organisation of the World Cup. At around 10.40pm the Facebook account posted: ‘No idea why I suddenly have access to post stuff as Facebook. Or have I got it completely wrong and I’m not posting as Facebook UK?’ Minutes later it added: ‘Let me take this opportunity to let [International Cricket Council] & [Board of Control for Cricket in India] know they have completely botched the event by not issuing visas to people wanted to watch the cricket World Cup in person.” The “Daily Mail” said: “The ‘hacker’ also posted an odd message about liking and sharing YouTube videos. By 11.30pm, the official account’s page had been disabled, but not before thousands of people saw the posts.”