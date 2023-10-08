Code of conduct for polls: ECP to hold consultative meeting with parties on 11th

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside Pakistan’s election commission building in Islamabad on August 2. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Taking another step towards the conduct of general election, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will have a consultative meeting with political parties on Wednesday, October 11, on the draft code of conduct for the electoral process.

The ECP’s Media Coordination and Outreach Wing announced on Saturday that a meeting would now take place on October 11, which was previously fixed for October 4.

“The consultative meeting with political parties on the code of conduct, which was to be held on October 4 here at the Election Commission Secretariat, has been fixed for October 11,” the commission said in a short statement. After notifying enlistment of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, the ECP, through two more notifications, has enlisted two more parties, Pak Defence Qaumi Movement and Green Democratic Party.

The enlistment has been done under sections 208 and 209(3) of the Elections Act, 2017, read with sub-rule 2 of Rule 58 of the Elections Rules, 2017.

Separately, the ECP summoned the Balochistan chief secretary for a meeting on Tuesday, Oct 10 on diverse administrative issues, including postings and transfers.

In the latest letter to the chief secretary, the ECP secretary drew his attention towards various administrative issues, including the issues of postings/ transfers with respect to Balochistan province accrued since the caretaker government assumed charge in mid of August 2023.

He pointed out to him that under Article 218(3) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the ECP is charged with the duty to conduct the elections honestly, justly, fairly, in accordance with the law, and corrupt practices are guarded against. The Section 230 of the Elections Act, 2017, defines the role of a caretaker government and bounds it to assist the Election Commission in performance of its functions for the conduct of elections. It further elaborates that the caretaker government shall not make transfers of public officials unless it is considered expedient and after approval of the Election Commission.

In order to apprise the commission of such issues, the letter to the chief secretary reads, “You are requested to meet the Election Commission on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday) at 12 noon at the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat.”