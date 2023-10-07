Shehroze Kashif summits Tibet’s Cho Oyu

SKARDU: Pakistan's climbing sensation, Shehroze Kashif, 21, has recorded his name in the list of young mountaineers by becoming one of the youngest mountaineers to conquer 13 of the 14 highest peaks. This remarkable achievement was realized when Kashif reached the summit of Tibet's Cho Oyu, the 6th highest mountain in the world.

Shehroze Kashif's historic ascent of Cho Oyu in Tibet catapulted him to the elite club of mountaineers who have scaled 13 peaks of 8,000 meters. His pursuit of this dream now leaves him only one summit away from becoming one of the youngest climbers to conquer all the 14, 8,000 meter high peaks.

The triumphant ascent took place on Cho Oyu, located in Tibet at PKT 3 am on Thursday. This summit is recognised as the sixth-highest peak globally. Kashif's tenacity and climbing skills were on full display as he battled the challenging terrain and extreme conditions to reach the summit. With the latest addition, Kashif joins the ranks of other distinguished Pakistani climbers including Serbaz Khan from Hunza who has summited 13 out of the 14 peaks.

At the same time, Pakistani women climbers are also making waves in the mountaineering world. Nayla Kyani is currently in the race to conquer all 14 mountains exceeding 8,000 meters. Sajid Sadpara son of late legendary climber Ali Sadpara summitted eight highest mountains without oxygen and is aiming to summit six more to achieve the distinction.