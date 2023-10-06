65 LWMC workers dismissed

LAHORE:In a significant move, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has taken decisive action against absenteeism among its workforce.

The management has dismissed 65 workers who were absent from their duties for an extended period of 30 days, with notices issued to others who took unauthorised leaves. This stern measure has come as the LWMC intensifies efforts to enhance its operational efficiency through digitisation. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din highlighted the significance of this digital transformation initiative, stating that the benefits of digitisation are becoming increasingly apparent within the company.

Over the past three months, a total of 162 employees have been let go due to prolonged absenteeism. According to LWMC spokesperson, real-time monitoring of field worker attendance and daily activities was now conducted in a dedicated control room.

Furthermore, digital methods were being used to enhance container clearance and monitor vehicle routes. Moreover, Lahore Waste Management Company CEO while overseeing anti-smog activities on Mall Road, directed the town manager concerned to install aesthetically pleasing waste bins and ensure the regular clearance.

This endeavour aims to transform Mall Road into a litter-free thoroughfare. Additionally, measures are being implemented to minimise dust and smog on the City's roads. Workers are now deployed in three shifts to maintain the dust-free condition of Mall Road, facilitating a comprehensive cleansing process during both night and morning shifts.

Mechanical sweepers have also been deployed to clean the fast lanes and side dividers. CEO Babar Sahib Din expressed his unwavering dedication to providing a cleaner environment for Lahore's citizens, and negligence in maintaining the city's cleanliness will not be tolerated. Officers are expected to be present in the field to ensure 100% worker attendance, he added.