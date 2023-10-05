PTI hails CJP’s remarks on supremacy of constitution

ISLAMABAD: The PTI Wednesday termed the remarks of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa on the sanctity and supremacy of the Constitution encouraging.

A spokesperson for the party said the CJP’s remarks about the sanctity and supremacy of the Constitution during the hearing of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act were encouraging.

He said the CJP’s reference to the darkest tradition of deviating from the Constitution was eye-catching in all respects, as the Constitution of Pakistan was by consensus the most sacred document.

He said the evil chain of violation of the Constitution had witnessed an alarming increase during the last 17 months in general and the last five months in particular, as the state machinery that thrived on the people’s taxes had been given the license to subject the citizens to worst fascism by depriving them of their fundamental and constitutional rights.